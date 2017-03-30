Lüderitz murderer jailed for 16 years

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-The Lüderitz Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday sentenced Marshel Steve Namandungwe, 24, to 18 years in prison – of which two years were suspended for five years – after it earlier found him guilty of the cold-blooded murder of Julio Chequevara Shoombe.

Shoombe, who was 19 at the time of his untimely death, was stabbed 14 times in a frenzied attack that took place at a matric after-party on September 7, 2013 after the victim got involved in a heated argument with Namandunge, a Grade 9 school drop-out.

The deceased was a Grade 12 matriculant at Angra Pequena Senior Secondary School in Lüderitz at the time of his untimely death. Shoombe died in Lüderitz Hospital while receiving treatment for the injuries inflicted with a hunting knife. At the time of the stabbing Namandungwe was 20 years of age.

Magistrate Sunsley Zisengwe presided over the sentencing of Namandungwe on Tuesday.