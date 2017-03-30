Helondo to study sport management in Germany

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Organisation, financing and marketing of sports, including event and human resources management, are proving to be essential ingredients in the growth and ultimate success of sports in any developing nation.

As part of the foreign cultural and educational policy of the German Foreign Office, the Sports Faculty of the University of Leipzig offers a four-month course on the topic of sport management for sports experts from developing countries.

As it stands, three Namibians have successfully completed the course over the last two years. Now another Namibian sports officer in the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Services is going to study sport management in Leipzig, Germany.

Upon the invitation of the Federal Foreign Office, Saara Helondo is the chief beneficiary of the course, which starts on the 3rd of April.

During an audience with the German Embassy, a delighted Helondo thanked the German government for the opportunity, noting that sport is an important tool that can be used to bridge the gap between the rich and poor.

“I strongly believe this can only be achieved through proper planning of inclusive sports programmes, targeting the marginalised, women and more importantly, the disabled,” she said.

Ullrich Kinne, cultural councilor of the German Embassy, applauded Helondo on receiving the scholarship and wished her an informative and inspiring trip to Germany.

The International Coaching Courses (ITK) date back 50 years and have a long tradition in Leipzig. To date more than 4,000 sports experts from 144 countries have seized the opportunity.