Cosmos High School receives sponsorship

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Ti Ngutu Constructions CC managing director Ivan Obed So-oabeb recently handed over a sponsorship of N$6,000 to Cosmos High School and the money was used to purchase brand new playing gear for the school’s senior football team.

The kit handover ceremony was held at the school’s hall recently and was witnessed by more 700 learners, who all jubilated in appreciation and thanked So-oabeb for his kind gesture. The sponsorship will not end with the playing gear, as So-oabeb also promised to supply branded soccer boots and balls with the assistance of a Danish football club in Copenhagen.

“I am a football fan and I realised that they have so much talent and needed something that can boost their confidence. A new soccer kit would make them excel more, make me proud, and would be good for the school identity as well. The aim is to build talent or possible careers and mostly to occupy them, so that they don’t engage in misconduct, such as alcohol and drug abuse,” So-oabeb said in his short address.

Receiving the sponsorship was Cosmos football team head coach Justice Sitabi, who said: “We are thankful for the financial injection from Mr So-oabeb and we look forward to maintaining life at the pinnacle of the food-chain in the schools competition”.

Officiating the handover was Principal Eben Makari, who praised the learners for attracting sponsors and encouraged them to work extra harder for a better tomorrow.