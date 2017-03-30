Home NEW ERA VIDEO Brave Warriors players called to camp NEW ERA VIDEOSportSports Brave Warriors players called to camp March 30, 2017069 tweet Brave Warriors players called to camp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SportMwedihanga joins Platinum Stars…reunited with Botes and Shilongo ColumnsPathetic Warriors rub the wrong way SportHands off my players, says Mannetti … owns up to team’s embarrassing display LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 9 − = LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 25 ° C 25 ° 25 ° 27% 6.7kmh 0%Fri 26 °Sat 26 °Sun 30 °Mon 31 °Tue 29 ° HIV/AIDSChinese charity avails N$400,000 to HIV/AIDS groups March 28, 20170Many shun HIV test due to stigma – Nanaso March 28, 20170PREP can play significant role in HIV/Aids prevention March 15, 20170