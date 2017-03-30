All new Jeep Compass unveiled

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, manufacturers of Jeep brand vehicles is proud to showcase the all-new Jeep Compass – the brand’s new compact SUV with a contemporary and authentic Jeep design – at the Fuori Salone and the 56th edition of the Salone Internazionale del Mobile, taking place in Milan from April 4 to 9.

Designers from all over the world will converge in Milan for the event where the new Jeep Compass – a key addition to the Jeep portfolio – will be showcased on April 6, during an exclusive event in the Tortona 15 show area. The model on display will offer visitors the chance to discover features of the new Jeep compact SUV, offering a perfect blend of character, design, technology and capability, in a complete package including several standard features.

The Jeep Compass will be on display for the entire duration of the show, providing visitors with an opportunity to take a closer look at its authentic Jeep design. As with all Jeep SUVs, the new Compass features signature design cues that make it clearly recognisable as a Jeep and that communicate the vehicle’s off-road capability, functionality and on-road driving dynamics. Key design elements include the 7-slot grille, trapezoidal wheel arches, a vertical windshield, short overhangs and distinctive front and rear lighting signatures.

Similarly, the interior also features distinctive elements that define a Jeep vehicle. These include a functional layout and storage for various items suited for active lifestyles, a center stack featuring a strong design theme, crisp lines providing sculptural shapes to the connecting surfaces, and color palettes inspired from many different locations around the globe.

Visitors of the Fuori Salone 2017 will be among the first in Italy to discover the new Jeep Compass and its authentic Jeep design cues, before its arrival in European dealerships this summer. The all-new Jeep Compass is due in South African during the second half of 2017. – autoworld