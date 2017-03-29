Top African cyclists headed to Namibia for Nedbank CC Series

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Pieter du Toit, Mariske Strauss and Cherie Redecker are among some of the top South African cyclists who will partake in this weekend’s Nedbank XC Cross Country Series.

The Union Cyclist International (UCI) classified race will also see top cyclists from Lesotho, such as Monese Phetetso and Masitise Likeleli, who both have a UCI ranking of 98, taking part.

From Namibia, Costa Seibeb, Tristan de Lange, Xavier Papo and Michelle Vorster have all confirmed their availability.

The race takes place at the IJG Trails in Windhoek in the Kleine Kuppe area on March 31 and April 1, with registration and late entries taking place as from 09h00, while the race kicks off at 14h00, also on that Friday.

On Saturday, the race kicks off early at 08h00 and since the race is a UCI category race, it means international cyclists stand a chance to earn extra points that will make it easier to compete in other bigger competitions.

The race is designed to provide competitive opportunities to cyclists in all categories, which includes the Elite Women and Men U/23, Junior Men and Women, Grand Master Men, Veteran Men and Women as well as Sub Veteran Men and Women.

Nedbank Namibia has for the past three years pumped more than N$350,000 into the XC Cross Country Series, and sponsored N$100,000 towards this weekend’s race.

“Nedbank Namibia has a long-standing association with cycling development in Namibia, which stretches back to November 1986 when the first edition of the Nedbank Cycle Challenge was hosted. The growth of the sport, and particularly the steady improvement of young, talented cyclists, has been heartening to note in recent years.

We are exceptionally proud to be associated with a number of top class cycling events in our country, and the UCI race will surely extend the growing reputation of our country as a capable host for premier cycling races on the African continent,” said Nedbank head of marketing and communication Gernot de Klerk.

Online entries to the race close on March 29 at 12h00, but late entries can still be accommodated on the same day between 12h00 and 15h00 and on Friday, March 31 from 09h00 to 15h00 at The Kayak club next to the municipal swimming pool in Olympia.