Speaker to lead Namibian MPs to IPU

Speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi is leading a delegation from Parliament to the 136th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly to be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh from April 1 to 5.

The IPU Assembly is a global organization of parliaments that brings together parliamentarians to identify international challenges and make recommendations for action.

The theme for this year’s IPU meeting is ‘Redressing inequalities: Delivering on dignity and wellbeing for all,’ in congruence with goal 10 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that seek to empower and promote social, economic and political inclusion of all people.

Prior to attending the IPU meeting Katajavivi is also expected to meet his counterpart in India, Simitra Mahajan, to look at matters of mutual interest, particularly capacity building for parliament staff.

Katjavivi, who is also the Chancellor of the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) will further visit academic institutions and industrial facilities with the aim of exploring innovation, research and development cooperation opportunities.

With India being the first independent country to accord the then Swapo liberation movement diplomatic status through the opening of a diplomatic mission in New Delhi, the Speaker is also expected to pay a courtesy call on the president and vice-president of India to cement already existing bilateral relations.

• George Sanzila works as chief information officer in the Division of Research, Information, Publications and Editorial Services at the National Assembly.