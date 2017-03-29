NPL clubs have no choice but to play Debmarine Cup

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-The leadership of the temporarily defunct Namibia Premier League (NPL) and that of the Namibia Football Association (NFA) on Saturday held a marathon closed-door meeting where the future of Namibia’s premiership football was discussed, including the fate of the Debmarine Cup.

Although no resolutions and other relevant information from the meeting were formally communicated to the media since the weekend gathering, sources within the league’s interim management committee yesterday confirmed to New Era Sport that the meeting did indeed take place on Saturday, but said not much was decided on the NPL’s future and the NPL clubs’ participation in the Debmarine Cup.

It is said that the leadership of both the NPL and NFA failed to reach common ground on the clubs’ participation in the Debmarine Cup, as no solutions were provided to the financially crippled clubs, who complained of financial consequences of contracting players in the absence of proper financial structures.

Sources claimed the NFA leadership had dragged their heels on the ground and told the NPL leadership point blank that the clubs must participate in the Debmarine Cup, as they (the NFA) can’t go back to the sponsor and propose the postponement of the round-of-32 of the Debmarine Cup, as that would be gravely embarrassing.

Asked for comment on the issue yesterday, NPL interim chairman Franco Cosmos also refused to discuss the outcome of the meeting, insisting that the information was not yet ready for public consumption – a startling response considering the fact that the dormancy of the NPL is already public knowledge.

“Yes, we did have a meeting on Saturday but unfortunately I can’t disclose anything at the moment as the information is not yet ready for the public,” said Cosmos briefly.