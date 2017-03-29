Harders Cup more than just a football tourney – Mukapuli

… Buchters yearning for more

Otniel Hembapu

Lüderitz-As far as unlocking business activities and invigorating the overall image of Lüderitz, the recently-concluded Harders Cup was certainly more than just a football tourney for the Buchters, as it sparked expectations of an avalanche of potential opportunities, Lüderitz Mayor Hilaria Mukapuli pointed out.

Reflecting on the positive spillover effects of the inaugural edition of the Standard Bank-sponsored Harders Cup, which took place over the past weekend at the southern harbour town, Mukapuli said not only the town’s young footballers benefited from the tournament, but the business community was also afforded a rare opportunity to boost their operations during the two-day event.

“As you are well aware, Lüderitz is a small town with limited opportunities for our youngsters and business community. I really have to proudly say the Harders Cup granted our residents a rare opportunity to connect with the rest of the country, be it in terms of the youngsters showcasing their talent on the football pitch, or our local business people doubling their profits. It was really great for the town.

“In terms of opportunities for the town’s residents, you can’t imagine how happy our various food vendors, catering companies and all other parties involved in the organisation of the tournament were, especially with their businesses being seen on TV, as the finals were shown live on NBC and that exposure was great,” a blissful Mukapuli added.

Going into the future and depending on the number of sponsors on board, Mukapuli expressed her desire to see more teams from nearby towns, such as Keetmanshoop, Rosh Pinah, Karasburg and Bethanie, partaking in the tournament, or perhaps also adding a netball category to the event, to make it all the more inclusive.