Home NEW ERA VIDEO Geingob gives hope to local football NEW ERA VIDEOSportSports Geingob gives hope to local football March 29, 20170342 tweet Geingob gives hope to local football RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SportGunners, Rebels and Benfica promoted to NPLLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 8 + = 14 LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 16 ° C 16 ° 16 ° 59% 2.6kmh 0%Fri 26 °Sat 26 °Sun 30 °Mon 31 °Tue 29 ° HIV/AIDSChinese charity avails N$400,000 to HIV/AIDS groups March 28, 20170Many shun HIV test due to stigma – Nanaso March 28, 20170PREP can play significant role in HIV/Aids prevention March 15, 20170