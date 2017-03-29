Bank Windhoek Unit Trusts changes to Capricorn Unit Trusts

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Capricorn Asset Management has confirmed that the name of Bank Windhoek Unit Trusts changed to Capricorn Unit Trusts on Monday, March 27. In addition, a new logo has been revealed to coincide with the name change.

“This change in name and the new logo, which aligns our unit trusts and our brand with that of the Capricorn Group, signals the change that we wish to bring to our existing and future clients,” said Tertius Liebenberg, MD of Capricorn Asset Management.

He added that the name change has been approved by the Namibia Financial Supervisory Authority (NAMFISA) and assured investors that the changes does not affect the investment mandates or any other feature of the Bank Windhoek Unit Trusts in any way.

“Our track record of over 17 years in managing and administration of the funds remains intact and I look forward to continue to provide our clients with the same reliable service, consistent investment performance and high levels of corporate governance in the future.

“I wish to emphasise that the name change will not affect the existing relationships of our clients and the service points in any way. Our clients will continue to be serviced throughout the Bank Windhoek branch network, by their brokers or directly by us,” Liebenberg stated.