Omaheke Legends show their moves vs Global United

Staff Reporter

Gobabis-Global United FC went toe to toe with hosts Omaheke Legends in a highly entertaining match played in front of a capacity crowd at the Legare stadium in Gobabis recently.

Although the hosts suffered a 5-0 defeat against the star studded Global United (GU) outfit, -Lutz Pfannenstiel said that the Omaheke team played well and were very competitive, certainly a force to be reckoned with.

After kick-off from the governor of the region, Delron Buckley, a former South African international who played in the highly competitive German Budesliga and Maritzburg United in the South African Professional Premier League (PSL), netted a brace in the opening to give the visitors a 2-goal cushion going into the break

After the resumption, they extended their lead when former Brave Warriors tricky midfielder Lolito Goraseb registered his name on the scoreboard from the penalty spot to make it 3-0 before Buckley and Lothar Sippel completed the riot with a goal apiece.

Local football administrator Harry Hecht, chairman of Global United Namibia and executive member of Ramblers Sports Club, said the event was well attended by the community that saw the FNB Gobabis Branch used the opportunity to engage with the team.

“It was a great FNB Global United 2017 and we would like to applaud the Gobabis community and municipality for all their assistance and eagerness to make this climate kick and the football match a great success for all parties involved.”