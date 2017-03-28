Four perish in gruesome accident

Eveline de Klerk

Walvis Bay-A 34-year-old mother and three of her children tragically died in a horrific car accident between Arandis and Usakos early yesterday, while her baby girl, aged two months, miraculously survived the accident

The accident occurred about 10 kilometres from Arandis.

Deputy Commissioner Ottilie Kashuupulwa, who confirmed the horrific accident yesterday to New Era, identified the deceased as 34-year-old Swakopmund resident Hilde Antonia Doëses, her two daughters 12-year-old Chansie and nine-year-old Lashunda Doëses, and her three-year-old boy Oubasen Doëseb.

The baby Rashika, who actually turns two months today, survived the accident without a scratch.

Their father, 38-year-old Heindrick Hansie Doëseb and another boy, Shaun Haraseb, along with the deceased, were travelling in a bakkie from Usakos when their vehicle collided with the Polo Vivo of 34-year-old Leonhard Martin from Walvis Bay. Martin was travelling alone.

According to Kashuupulwa the family farm is in the Usakos district and they were on their way back after spending the weekend on the farm.

According to the West Coast Safety Initiative at the coast, numerous ambulances from the region responded to the scene as well as the Arandis Fire and Rescue Services. Hydraulic rescue equipment had to be used to remove the dead and injured from the wreckage at the scene that was described by emergency personnel as shocking.

Doeseb, Haraseb as well as Martin are said to be in a critical condition and were expected to be airlifted to Windhoek yesterday afternoon for further medical treatment.

Preliminary investigations indicate Martin could have lost control of his vehicle, which as a result swerved into the lane of the oncoming vehicle.

It is suspected the children were at the back of the bakkie while the mother occupied the front passenger seat.

However, Kashuupulwa yesterday told New Era that they cannot really say what had happened as both drivers are in a very critical condition.