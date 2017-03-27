Teen, 14, kills sibling in tussle over cellphone

John Muyamba

Rundu-A 14-year-old boy from Sauyemwa will appear in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court on Monday following his arrest on Saturday after he allegedly stabbed to death with a knife his 17-year-old brother at their home that day. The incident reportedly occurred at 16h10 in Sauyemwa, a settlement in Rundu.

New Era understands that the two brothers were quarrelling about who should use their mother’s cellphone, which they both wanted to use. An altercation soon ensued, leading the younger sibling to grab a knife and stab his older sibling in the chest. The family tried to rush the victim to hospital, but he was pronounced dead on the way.

“Yes, the case was reported and our members who were in the area went to the scene immediately. The deceased was identified as Joseph Tupemo, a 17-year-old boy from Sauyemwa location here in Rundu,” said Kavango East regional crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Willie Bampton.

The deceased was a Grade 6 learner at Sauyemwa Combined School at Rundu. “Our investigations are in progress,” Bampton said.

In a separate incident also in Sauyemwa, a man suspected of being mentally ill, allegedly stabbed a woman several times with a sharp object, leading to her death later in hospital. The stabbing incident happened on Wednesday last week.

The deceased was identified Beatha Nazira Hiskia, 35, a Sauyemwa resident. The murder suspect was arrested and remains in police custody pending further investigations and trial proceedings.