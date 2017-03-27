Stanley to host birthday bash in Zoo Park

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Stanley Mareka, the owner of the best-known dancing academy in the country, Equipped Dance Academy (EQ), is to celebrate his 30th birthday with a bash this Saturday at the Zoo Park amphitheatre under the theme, ‘Turning 30 in a crowd’.

The celebration is in honour of his contribution towards dancing and arts in Namibia.

According to one of the organising committee members, Frans Ugwanga, the ‘Turning 30 in a Crowd’ bash are two events in one.

The first is more of a family affair (suitable for the whole family) and will kick off midday with a parade from Palm Tree Park to the amphitheatre. The event will see traditional and other dancing groups alongside a number of artists performing and showcasing their talents.

The main event will start at 18h00 and guests can expect the who’s who of the Namibian entertainment industry, as well as Stanley himself, to take to the stage.

Speaking from Berlin, Germany where he is currently studying, Stanley says the bash is a token of appreciation to his fans and to say “Thank you” to every single fan that has supported his brand since day one.

“Words cannot express how profound[ly grateful] I am to the Namibian people that have given me so much over the past decade. Hence, a bash to say: baie dankie,” said an excited Stanley.

He further says his fans can expect some new dance moves, while still keeping it local. “I might be based in Germany at the moment, but I’m still true to my roots,” he adds, adds urging all to join in the party.

The event promises to showcase various dance groups, musicians and media personalities from different eras under one roof for one night and one show only to show and promote unity within the Namibian entertainment industry.

Hence, the event is about every entertainer from different walks of life who has ever worked with Stanley to reflect on the journey that has been and to appreciate and celebrate one another.

Tickets for the first part of the event will go for N$30 in advance and N$50 at the gate, while tickets for the main event will cost N$60 in advance and N$100 at the gate. Tickets are on sale and available from Antonio’s Art, Goethe Institute and Katutura Community Arts Centre (KCAC).