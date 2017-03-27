Sports Ministry appoints commercial task force

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-The Ministry of Sports, Youth and National Service has contracted retired footballer, Amos Shiyuka – a former sport commissioner – and Elize Peterson to conduct a thorough assessment of selected local sporting disciplines.

The exercise is aimed at reviewing the current status of sport codes in an apparent effort to develop a ‘Remedial Sports Intervention Plan’. The Namibia Football Association has been chosen as a focal point for evaluation and assessment.

The task force will work hand in glove with selected National Sports Commission (NSC) board members and has requested the targeted sport codes to treat the exercise with the utmost importance it deserves and to avail themselves for an audience with the task force team to ensure the successful implementation of the review process.

Local sports pundits believe the task force could in all likelihood render the National Sports Commission irrelevant.

“From what I could gather, the task force has been mandated to oversee the commercial interest of the chosen sport codes and must solicit sponsorship for the respective sporting disciplines,” noted an active football administrator, who requested his identity be withheld for fear of reprisals.

“It’s a welcome move, but the methodology leaves a lot to be desired. With all due respect, that’s a crucial task and could be likened to trying to bite off more than what one can chew, for those who have been appointed to lead the course.

“Given our fragile or rather hostile economic environment, such an undertaking would require a well-defined recruitment process if we are to appoint suitable candidates with appropriate expertise,” said another football pundit, who asked not to be named.