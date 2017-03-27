ICT minister’s golf bonanza on the cards

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-The minister of information and communition technology’s newly introduced annual Golf Day is expected to attract some of the finest golfers when the competition goes into its second yearly edition next month.

Following the incredible success of its maiden edition at the Windhoek Country Club greens last term, event organisers are oozing with confidence ahead of this year’s gathering and some of the country’s top golfers casual golfers are to descend on the coastal town of Swakopmund for another mouthwatering golfing bonanza.

As part of its decentralisation programme, the portfolio ministry has resolved to stage this noble course of golf at the popular Rossmund Golf Course outside Swakopmund in the Erongo Region. The two-day event gets underway on Thursday, April 27, and concludes the next day, April 28.

“Those who missed the inaugural edition of the annual ICT Minister’s Golf Day last year, have no idea what they actually missed. It was a memorable day, which brought people together from all walks of life.

“Golfers, including male and female golf teams from the public and private sector entered teams and I’m very proud to mention that the team of MMI walked away with the championship tailed by the NWR female golf team,” delighted the portfolio minister Tjekero Tweya during the launch.

It’s believed the annual event has captured the imagination of participants from regional countries, who have expressed an interest in teeing off in the two-day competition.

The closing date for registration has been set for Friday, April 14, and with the high demand for entries no late registration will be entertained.

The rules of the competition will be only communicated to the companies that have confirmed participation. Interested companies that want to enter teams and become sponsors for the ICT Minister’s Golf Day are welcome to submit their applications with sponsoring companies to enjoy additional exposure.

The ministry is inviting all stakeholders in the ICT sector, the regulators, ICT service providers and companies, ICT consumers, local and foreign corporates, big and small commercial sector and banking institutions, regional institutions, regional and local authority councils, institutions of higher learning, public enterprises, foreign missions, embassies, the broader diplomatic community and international organizations under the auspices of the UN System, as well as civil society organisations and the media – the press, radio and television, both privately-owned and state-owned – to participate in unison in this year’s event.

NBC television and radio, as well as New Era newspaper, are the official media partners of this prestigious contest.