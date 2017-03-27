Gazza, Heavy K bring the beats to sleepy Lüderitz

Otniel Hembapu

Lüderitz-Namibia’s multiple award-winning artist, Gazza, brought the drowsy town of Lüderitz to a virtual standstill on Saturday night with some sizzling performances during the Harders Music Bash here at the town’s sport stadium.

Still basking in the splendour of his latest offering, the album Pumumu for Gold, Gazza – real name Lazarus Shiimi – held little back as he gave his fans an earful of tunes from his latest album, keeping the crowd on their toes with hit songs, such ‘Hoezit’, ‘Swagga’, ‘Ngukahu’ and ‘Ndongolo Ndongo’, as well as a few other popular hits from his previous albums.

Sporting his trademark full beard and Mohawk haircut, Gazza and his crew lived up to expectations and delivered a electrifying performance, crowned by sheer exuberance.

The crowd literally went mad when the Kwaito star closed his performance with his celebrated old hits ‘Kick It’ and ‘Mokasie’ – with the appreciative crowd waving and singing along to the familiar tunes, while those not so blessed with all the hottest dance moves also joined the euphoria by lifting their glasses in the air to signal their approval.

Also in the mix was renowned South African DJ and record producer, Heavy K, who equally left hundreds of Buchters begging for more as they swayed the night away, with his famous hits, ‘Umoya’, ‘Poyiyane’, ‘Njalo Nje’, ‘Chuza Babe’ and ‘Wena’.

The Port Elizabeth-based House music guru, who boasts a massive following in Namibia, thanked the Lüderitz community for coming through in big numbers and promised that he had a big surprise in store for his fans in Lüderitz in the near future a surprise music show for his Buchter fans.

Top local acts’, such as S-Man, Mr Bones and DJ Alba, warmed up the stage before Gazza and Heavy K, and kept the crowd on their feet for close to two hours.

The Harders Music Bash coincided with the Harders Cup, which concluded yesterday. Entrance to both the soccer tournament and the music bash was free of charge.