Foibe exhibits contrasting colours

Sabina Elago

Windhoek-‘Contrasting colours of a Namibian’ is Foibe Amundaba’s second solo exhibition opening tonight at the gallery of the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC).

It is an exhibition not to be missed. The exhibition consists of colourful paintings influenced by issues currently dominating Namibian discourse, especially housing, and the ever-increasing popularity of living in confined spaces.

“I decided to name it contrasting colour, because I finally have a grasp on understanding colour and painting methods and I conclude that it is a subject that I would from now on give my full attention, as colour is truly a wide subject,” explains Amundaba.

She adds that the exhibition invites viewers to interact on the basis of colour and technique. “At the opening the audience will view and question where they need clarity, as these are true quality Namibian paintings that took time and effort to capture Namibia in contrast uniquely,” adds Foibe.

The exhibition opens at 17h30.