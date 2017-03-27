Children find dumped baby in 8ste Laan

Selma Ikela

Windhoek-The police have opened a case of baby dumping after a newborn baby placed in a schoolbag was found abandoned in 8ste Laan on Friday afternoon.

Spokesperson of Windhoek City Police Fabian Amukwelele said a group of six boys – aged between nine and 15 years – made the gruesome discovery of the dead infant while on their way to Goreangab Dam.

“They saw a schoolbag and inspected it, upon which they found a baby boy wrapped in a clear plastic bag. They carried the bag to their elders to show them what they discovered and thereafter members of the public called the City Police,” he told New Era.

Amukwelele added that it appeared as though the baby was given birth to only moments earlier, as it was covered in fresh blood. He called on public members to approach the police if they have any information about the person who gave birth to the infant.

“They can also come to us if they are aware of someone helping people to abort pregnancies,” he said.

In an unrelated matter, a 30-year-old man died instantly at Okahandja Park informal settlement on Thursday evening after he was reportedly stabbed by another man from whom he had tried to grab a phone.

The deceased was identified as Hinadeni Nakale. Amukwelele said Nakale was stabbed once in the chest and died on the spot.

City Police said the deceased was stabbed when he and three others tried to grab a cellphone from someone. “In retaliation the man ended up stabbing one of them. The other three ran away, but they are known,” Amukwelele said.