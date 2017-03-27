Air Namibia expands on its Windhoek – Gaborone – Durban route

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Barely six months after introducing the Windhoek–Gaborone–Durban flights, Air Namibia has confirmed that the route has been performing well and that it plans to increase capacity on this route.

Effective March 26, Air Namibia will also service the Windhoek-Gaborone-Durban route with Airbus A319, which offers 112 seats, with 16 business class seats and 96 economy class seats. The Airbus A319 replaces Embraer ERJ 135, which only offered 37 economy seats on that route.

Air Namibia’s general manager for commercial services, Xavier Masule, described this development as a strategic move in the right direction.

“We are proud of this development because it reflects growth and sustainability. The increment in capacity for the two destinations will meet the growing demand of passengers flying with Air Namibia, while setting new standards for comfort on single-aisle jetliners,” he said.

Air Namibia will continue to service the destination to Gaborone and Durban four times a week (on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays) using the Airbus A319.

Apart from offering more seats and business class facilities, the Airbus A319 also provides a fresh new look, more space in the overhead compartments, more legroom and more room for cargo.

Due to the enhanced capacity, baggage allowance has also been increased from one piece of 23kg to two pieces of 23 kg in economy class and two pieces of 32kg for business class passengers.

As part of welcoming the Airbus A319 to the Windhoek-Gaborone-Durban route, Air Namibia will have return promo fare specials for passengers travelling on this route.

A return ticket from Windhoek to Durban via Gaborone will start from N$3,600 in economy class and N$5,900 in business class. The same fare structure applies to the Windhoek-Gaborone-Windhoek route.