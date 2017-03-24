Star Of The Week: Johannes Nambala

Nambala bags two gold medals for Namibia

Our Star of the Week is Namibia’s Paralympics sprinting sensation Johannes Nambala, who recently scooped two gold medals for the country at the just-concluded FAZAA World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai. Nambala clinched his first gold medal on Monday when he won the men’s T13 200m race before claiming another gold medal on Tuesday the T13 400m race after clocking 49.01 seconds.

Nambala, who won two silver medals at last year’s Olympic Games in Brazil, crossed the finish line in the T13 400m race ahead of Algeria’s Hamoumou Mohamed Fouad, who clocked 50.43 seconds to finish second.

Iran’s Mashhadian Khouzani Mohamma took third place after finishing the race in 51.78 seconds, while his fellow Iranian Alinajimi Vahid took fourth place with his time of 51.83 seconds.

In his congratulatory message, Namibia Paralympics Committee (NPC) secretary-general Michael Hamukwaya posted on Facebook: “Yes, Happy 27th Independence day Namibia! Another present for the Land of the Brave from Johannes Nambala who just won his second gold medal for Namibia in the men’s T13 400m race with a world leading time 49.01-seconds. Let the celebrations continue!”