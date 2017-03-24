Sixty-two graduate from IOL

Staff reporter

Windhoek-The Institute for Open Learning held its 10th graduation ceremony where 62 students graduated in various courses.

Students graduated in International Computer Driving Licence, policing pre- qualification, certificate in policing, diploma in pre-primary education, advanced certificate in senior primary education, advanced certificate in secondary education and bachelor of education honours

IOL head of education Ilana Calitz said distance education is a challenging task that demands discipline and commitment, amongst others.

“Today you stand here before us to reap the fruits of what you have sown,” said Calitz.

“Graduations are a time for both celebrating and giving thanks. I hope you recognize those who have been the cornerstones of your journey, and on your behalf I am pleased to be able to publicly thank your families and friends, tutors, course coordinators and all those who made your journey possible,” she said.

Calitz added that IOL would be honouring over 200 graduates this year of whom the majority will be graduating in Ongwediva, as most IOL students are centered in the northern rural parts of Namibia.

Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation Dr Becky Ndjoze-Ojo said the qualification conferred on students requires them, among many tasks, to further the aims of development priorities as set out in the National Development Plans.

“Through your education, you are required to enhance inclusivity in education especially for the marginalized and vulnerable communities.”

“I understand that the school-based studies component of your programme is designed to expose you to the issues on the ground and it is my request today that you share solutions with us on how best we can collectively make learning accessible, easier and relevant especially to our marginalized communities,” she added.

International Computer Driving Licence graduate Naphtali Tuyoleni Hatuikulipi completed the three-year course in four months because of the vast work experience he came with.

“I did ICDL to align myself with government policies and expectations since we are encouraged by the government to look at ways and manners to eradicate ICT illiteracy.”

He said ICDL graduates should be foot soldiers going into unknown, rural, marginalized areas to impart knowledge and skills. He said that in the 21st century in rural areas computers should no longer be considered “holy”.

Hatuikulipi is in the process of setting up a rural training centre that will become an ICDL training, testing and accredited centre, likely to open in April. Hatuikulipi thanked Namibia Development Corporation for their foresight in availing them with infrastructure, which was the Okalongo bed and breakfast, to set up a rural ICT training centre.