Shikongo wins gold for Namibia

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Namibia’s 2016 Paralympics gold medallist Ananias Shikongo took the country’s total medal tally to three gold medals at the just-concluded 9th FAZAA World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai.

In the final day of competition, which was on Wednesday, Namibia’s Paralympics sprinter Shikongo stormed to the finish line in the men’s T11 100m in a time of 11:45 seconds to claim gold, finishing well ahead of a field of equally determined competitors all vying for that elusive gold medal.

With the victory Shikongo took Namibia’s medal tally to three gold medals at the competition, adding to the two gold medals earlier scooped by compatriot Johannes Nambala.

Nambala claimed the country’s first gold medal on Monday when he won the men’s T13 200m before bagging another gold medal on Tuesday in the T13 400m after clocking 49.01 seconds.

Nambala, who won two silver medals at last year’s Olympic Games in Brazil, crossed the finish line in the T13 400m ahead of Algeria’s Hamoumou Mohamed Fouad, who clocked 50.43 seconds to finish second. Iran’s Mashhadian Khouzani Mohamma took third place after finishing the race in 51.78 seconds, while his fellow Iranian Alinajimi Vahid took fourth place with his time of 51.83 seconds.

In his congratulatory message, Namibia Paralympics Committee (NPC) secretary-general Michael Hamukwaya, also in Dubai with the team, posted on Facebook: “Final day of competition at FAZAA World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai and Ananias Shikongo just won another gold medal for Team Namibia in the 100m race in a time of 11:45-seconds. This brings the total tally to three gold medals at this championship. Thank you Nampower (their main sponsor) for powering us to this victory in the Middle East – without your sponsorship this will not have been possible.”