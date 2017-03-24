Saxophonist, Suzy, out to conquer Africa soulfully

Eveline de Klerk

Walvis Bay-The 26-year-old seasoned saxophonist who is certainly making her presence in the music industry, has also left a lasting impression in both the private and corporate world judging from her busy schedule. Susy last Tuesday afternoon jetted into the harbour town to serenade the wife of business persona, John Savva, who organised a surprised birthday party for his better half. Whilst describing her music as deep, smooth, sentimental and sensual, Suzy says she has on numerous occasions performed at the statehouse for the first family.

These are but some of her most memorable highlights, apart from performing at the Windhoek Jazz Festival and the Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs). Being able to play for the presidential couple makes her feel valuable. “It is such a rewarding feeling to actually get noticed. However I want to conquer Africa, I want to build up a fan base in Kenya, Malawi and Ghana. I also see myself releasing at least two albums within the next five years,” she explains.

Suzy, who is a devoted arts and photography student, currently based in Windhoek, adds that she is also building up a strong clientele base in the corporate world, judging from the bookings she gets. “Hard work, discipline and perseverance is what brings me here today. Take in mind my journey to where I am today was long and tough, but I pulled through,” she retraces her journey. Having shared stage with many famous musicians, for her music is just as any other profession. “ Being an artist or a musician is a lot more than just picking up an instrument or just singing, it requires training, qualification commitment and skills, just like any other profession. And yes you can also make a very decent living from music or arts,” Suzy explains.

Musical diversification is the name of the game to be able to appeal to both young and old “as you have to stay relevant in order to be in demand”.

“It’s all about being an entrepreneur and if you can’t do that through your music then rather find something else to do,” she signs off.