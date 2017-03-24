Red carpet beckons at the local theatre awards

WINDHOEK

With the theme “Create Tomorrow Today”, a futuristic look and feel of chrome and silver has been chosen an evening of glitz and glamour tomorrow night at the 4th Namibian Theatre and Film Awards hosted by the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) and the Namibia Film Commission (NFC).

The NFC says organisers are ready and excited to celebrate Namibian talents the same month the country is celebrating the motherland’s independence. “The organising committee is finalising all loose ends to put up a grand evening of celebration,” says the NFC in a media release. It adds that from the numbers of films and documentaries which have been submitted, it is clear that the event started in 2010 and held every two years, it has been growing in leaps and bounds. The successful screenings of movies and attendance at the “7 days of Namibian movies” which preceded the grand event ending on March 17.

Meantime the annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) took place last Saturday. The ‘who’s who’ of the entertainment industry attended the awards to celebrate SA’s film and TV stars, who were honoured for their work with Golden Horns.

Veteran actress Lydia Mokgokoloshi walked away with a lifetime achiever special recognition award while actor Thapelo Mokoena scooped the youth achiever award. But it was definitely a big night for Thembisa and Anele Mdoda who both bagged awards for best presenter and best talk show respectively.

The awards ceremony which was broadcast live on SABC 2 was hosted by Katlego Maboe and Thando Thabethe.

Here’s some of the night’s big winners:

Television:

Best TV Soap/Telenovela : The Road

Best Achievement in Directing – TV Soap/Telenovela: High Rollers

Best Actor – TV Soap/Telenovela: Anthony Coleman

Best Actress – TV Soap/Telenovela: Tina Jaxa

Best Supporting Actor – TV Soap/Telenovela : Mandla Gaduka

Best Supporting Actress – TV Soap/Telenovela : Linda Sebezo – Sharon Dlamini

Most Popular TV Soap : Isibaya

Best TV Drama :Heist

Best Achievement in Directing – TV Drama: Heist

Best Actor – TV Drama: Jerry Mofokeng – Heist

Best Actress – TV Drama: Tiffany Barbuzano

Best Supporting Actor – TV Drama: Warren Masemola

Best Supporting Actress – TV Drama: Jana Cilliers

Best Talk Show: Real Talk with Anele

Best TV Presenter: Thembisa Mdoda

Film

Best Actor – Feature Film: Dann-Jaques Mouton

Best Actress – Feature Film: Shoki Mokgape

Best Supporting Actor – Feature Film

Abdurahgmaan Adams

Best Supporting Actress – Feature Film

Hlubi Mboya

Lifetime Achievement Awards: Junaid Ahmed and Lydia Mokgokoloshi

Youth Achiever Award recipient: Thapelo Mokoena (Timeslive.co.za)