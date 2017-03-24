Pick n Pay Otjiwarongo closes doors due to property revamp

Staff Reporter

Pick n Pay (PnP) Namibia on Wednesday confirmed that the closure of its PnP Otjiwarongo store is scheduled for April 30.

The store, which has been in operation and served the Otjiwarongo community for more than 16 years, has been forced to close its doors, until further notice, by new developments announced by the owner of the building in which it currently operates.

According to the managing director of PnP Namibia, Norbert Wurm, the closure comes as a result of the announced revamp of the current Pick n Pay centre which will begin in April, and will, according to the property owner, last for at least half a year.

With regard to the current 75 employees at PnP Otjiwarongo, Wurm advised that the company has taken the necessary measures to minimise any repercussions of this decision on their lives.

“These will include absorbing and transferring staff into current and suitable vacancies within Pick n Pay, amongst others. Staff will also be offered retrenchment packages, while they will be advised of any future vacancies for which the affected parties are required to follow the standard job application process,” Wurm added.

He said that in line with its vision of being the most progressive and inspiring company and creating amazing customer experiences, he is confident that the closure of the PnP Otjiwarongo store gives the retailer the opportunity to explore future investments to grow and expand its footprint in the country, while continuing the journey to uplift communities in which it operates.

“We are passionate about the future of our beautiful country and remain committed to contribute to the goals and ideals of the Harambee Prosperity Plan and those of Vision 2030 by uplifting the lives of Namibians,” Wurm noted.

Wurm said that PnP will continue to add value to the Namibian economy through upgrading current stores. “The recent relocation of the Oshikango store confirms our commitment to upgrading our customer-experience and delivering quality to our consumer, while consumers can also look forward to the opening of a new Pick n Pay store at the new Dunes Mall in Walvis Bay this year.”