Oompie reincarnates soul’s greats

Oompie, alias Eliaser Kavari, returns to the Heinitzburg Garden Terrace tomorrow. With eight years` experience under his belt as front man of the popular cult-band Ugly Creatures, it is high time for this talented crooner to build his individual brand. Oompie brings back to live soul’s great vocalists of the eighties and nineties, from Marvin Gay to Stevie Wonder and does not shy away from contemporary R&B a la Usher or Pharrell. Anthony Goliath accompanies on percussion and Kali Kasinda on keyboards. The concert commences at 17h30 and continues well until after the (astonishingly beautiful) sun-down at the Heinitzburg. A cover charge of N$ 50 will be levied.

The concert range Classics @ The Castle was initiated by the Heinitzburg Castle in collaboration with Ondjila Y´Ondjaba Concert Agency in 2014 with the aim of promoting live rendition of classical music in Namibia – at one of the most attractive `spots` in Windhoek and during sundowner. Meanwhile the range of music presented extends from classical to cabaret and musicals as well as contemporary stiles.

Picture: Oompie