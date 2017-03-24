Home Front Page News New Era 24 March 2017 Front Page NewsNEW ERA VIDEO New Era 24 March 2017 March 24, 20170189 tweet New Era 24 March 2017 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Front Page NewsNew Era 03 March 2017 Front Page NewsNew Era 24 February 2017 NationalKudos for New Era journalistLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here × 1 = four 35,297FollowersFollow12,613FollowersFollow#TRENDINGSports add flavour to Police Day February 23, 2015Ten-year-old shoots six-year-old March 20, 2017Finance explains Public Procurement Bill April 17, 2014Bail for woman accused of torching ex-lover’s shack March 15, 2017Load more #WEATHERWindhoek,NAscattered clouds enter location 25.9 ° C 27 ° 25 ° 34% 3.6kmh 40%Sat 25 °Sun 27 °Mon 28 °Tue 29 °Wed 30 °