Municipal bus overturns…

The City of Windhoek has confirmed that a municipal bus was “seriously damaged” yesterday when it overturned on Sam Nujoma Drive, not far from Avis on the outskirts of Windhoek. “Our records indicate that there were 26 passengers on board, including the bus driver, at the time of the accident. Sixteen of these passengers were transferred to Katutura hospital for treatment, while nine were treated by paramedics at the scene,” the municipality said. Fifteen of the 16 passengers treated in hospital were later released and transported to their respective homes. One was still undergoing treatment at Katutura Intermediate Hospital late yesterday The bus driver also sustained multiple serious injuries and was admitted to Lady Pohamba Private Hospital, City officials said. The exact cause of the accident is not yet known.

Photo: via West Coast Safety Initiative