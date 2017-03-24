Kautondokwa to rely on speed and power

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Undoubtedly one of Africa’s most powerful boxers in the middleweight division, Walter ‘Executioner’ Kautondokwa will rely on both his thunderous punching power and skill to win his next fight.

Kautondokwa will face Uganda’s Med Sebyala in what is expected to be a thrilling encounter in one of the exciting undercard fights of the upcoming Independence Boxing Bonanza slated for the Ramatex Hall in Windhoek on April 1.

A lot will be at stake for Kautondokwa, as he will not only look to defend his impressive unbeaten record of 13 fights and straight wins, but will also strive to improve his current WBO world rating.

Sebyala comes into the fight with a record of 9 losses and one draw from 26 fights, while Kautondokwa remains lethal in finishing off opponents within the distance. Twelve of his 13 wins came by way of knockout.

“I’m looking forward to this fight. I’m now experienced and have grown with every fight and looking to improve my record and fighting style against Sebyala. I will give the fans what they always expect of me, knockouts, but I will remain disciplined and focused and take the opportunities as they come. I encourage all the fans to come and support us as we defend our nation’s pride through boxing,” said Kautondokwa.

VIP Tickets to the fight sell for N$300, while general tickets are on sale for N$50. The mega fight takes place on April 1 at Ramatex and will see the likes of Paulus ‘Hitman’ Moses headline the event.