Hans first woman to assume BAN chairmanship

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Bankers Association of Namibia has confirmed the appointment of Bank Windhoek’s managing director, Baronice Hans, as its new chairperson.

Hans was elected to serve a one-year term commencing April 1 and will take over from Tawanda Mumvuma, the former CEO of SME Bank. She is the first woman to be appointed chairperson of the Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN).

“We are very pleased to receive this prestigious honour to chair the BAN, and to drive the mandate of BAN for the next year. I look forward to leading the BAN Council as chairperson and to work more closely with the CEOs of the banks to address non-competitive issues of common interest. The collective background and experience of the BAN Council members are invaluable and represent the interests of Namibia’s banking sector,” Hans said

Hans has been an active member of the BAN since last year when she assumed her current role as managing director of Bank Windhoek and has a career in banking that spans more than eight years.

“I would like to thank SME Bank for their efforts over the past year, the foundation laid so far will ensure that we keep building the sector together. The banking industry is faced with a myriad of challenges, however collectively working towards a common goal will ensure that together with our key stakeholders, such as the Bank of Namibia and government, that we build a sound banking industry which is the backbone of our economy,” she said.

Bank Windhoek will chair the various sub committees forming part of the BAN structure, which includes credit, treasury, human resource, accounting & tax, compliance, legal, it, operational and public relations.

The Bankers Association of Namibia was established in 1997, in accordance with the Banking Institutions Act, as the representative trade association for the commercial banking sector in the country.

BAN acts as a medium for communication with government, the Bank of Namibia as regulator, and other public bodies and authorities, by engaging with them on matters affecting the different activities of banks. In addition, through the BAN, members deal with non-competitive issues that are of common interest. One of the successful initiatives launched by the BAN was the Code of Banking Practice and Guidelines for Lodging Customer Complaints on all banks’ websites.