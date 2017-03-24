Gam angling for better radio, TV reception

Marina Matundu

Gam/Eiseb-The lives of communities in rural areas such as Eiseb Block in Gam and Tsumkwe depend heavily on radio as the medium of communication.

However, the poor reception of NBC radio and TV in some parts of these areas has become a thorn in the flesh of listeners who predominantly rely on radio as their main source of information and entertainment.

Chief Joseph Musupi from Eiseb Block expressed his disappointment with the limited information regarding development and current happenings in the country, in the absence of radio and TV services.

“We are totally in the dark, we do not know that is happening in the world around us, because Radio Otjiherero’s coverage is very limited,” he said.

The Eiseb Block resident who returned to Namibia from Botswana in 1996 urges the relevant authority to ensure the area is connected to the rest of the country through radio, TV and internet networks.

When contacted for comment the Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Tjekero Tweya, said the ministry is in the process of acquiring equipment from abroad that will enable all Namibians to receive radio and TV services in the comfort of their homes.

“We will start with the installation of the network by October, and Namibians will be hearing the entire programmes of NBC radio and TV by the end of this year or early next year,” he promised.

Residents complained about the poor radio reception for NBC Otjiherero Radio, affectionately known as Omurari ondjivisiro ombaranga, during its community visits in the Omaheke and Otjozondjupa regions recently.

Radio plays a crucial role in communication today by remaining available when other mediums of communication such as television and internet become inaccessible due to weather and other disruptions.

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) strives to be the leading multi- media public broadcaster of choice in Africa and beyond.

The ten NBC radio stations reach more than 80 percent of the Namibian population and beyond in ten languages.

Radio is and has been a better companion to many, especially in remote areas, where it can hardly compete with other mediums such as print, TV and internet.

• Marian Matundu is the manager of Omurari, NBC’s Otjiherero Radio Service.