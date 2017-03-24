Bradley is kings of NAMAs 2017 nominations

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Bradley Anthony, a local singer and performer, became the new eye in the local entertainment circle after amassing eight nominations in the Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs).

Bradley, who has been referred to as “Falsetto King” when it comes to his music for his power house vocals, great smile and a welcoming spirit, has been nominated, among others, for the Male Artist of the Year category for with his second album titled Forever Love. Born 28 years ago, Bradley’s discovered his talent when he was asked and tasked to perform at one of their school’s Christmas plays, where he then performed a few well-known Christmas carols. Since he started to perform regularly at the school’s assembly every Monday morning.

As a young lad, he was brought up in a Christian home, so this was an easy task for him because he came from a family that had the talent of singing, so with every family gathering they would be singing. In 2003, Bradley started at Khomas High School where he furthered his singing career by joining he school choir. And that is where he took on a different genre of music. At almost every school function, he would performwell known ballads. While at high school, he joined a gospel band known as The Trinity Celebration Band that was inspired by the well-known Joyous Celebration of South Africa. He did a lot of solo performances and they even recorded two albums of traditional gospel music.

He then moved to the northern part of the country in 2014 where he joined another local band called Loving Kindness, where they had been performing around the country.

In 2015, Bradley joined the Entertaining Mama P on stage at Song Night where he backed her up on the Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s Uqombothi and Alicia Keys’ No One. In the middle of that year, Bradley auditioned at Lize Ehlers and Mercedice’ Song Night, rocking the stage with a tribute song Swing Low, that he made his own accompanied by Mama P. He then started performing his own original songs such as Long Lost Love written by Michael Kahorongo.

Last year, Bradley teamed up with Nayasha from the Savanna Afros and Metarero the Rapper and together they performed a beautiful song for the Namibian nation at the Independence Stadium to which the president of

Namibia danced along. This was broadcasted live on the Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) channel 1.

Bradley has no specific genre that he performs, he believes if you have the voice you should be able to play your instrument to any kind of genre.

Last August he released his debut album, The Love for the Christ, as he calls it his way of thanking God for his blessing. The album had a mixed feel to it very cultural and at the same time also very international.

Bradley sings in Damara/Nama, Setswana, Afrikaans and Oshiwambo as well as in English. His first 10-track album caters for both young and old.

He also recorded his second album titled Forever Love, an Afro-Pop album that ensured everyone was on her/his feet, especially during the festive season with the very entertaining House song, Ruk Hom. He launched both his albums on October 2016 on the Song Night stage where he started his musical journey.

Last week, Bradley was invited to the NAMAs nomination party where he was nominated in a category of Best New Comer, Male Artist of the Year, Best Live Performer, Best Gospel, Best R&B, Best Kizomba and Afrikaans.

He will also be performing at the NAMAs on April 29. Bradley believes that if one has a passion for something, than “you do not allow anyone to stand in the way of your passions and dreams”.

