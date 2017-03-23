NPL to start in May, mum on sponsor… Shiyuka, Petersen tasked to probe football

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-In a new twist of events New Era Sport has learnt that the newly appointed Namibia Premier League (NPL) Interim Management Committee has resolved to kick-start league activities for the 2016/2017 campaign on May 12 and conclude them in November.

New Era Sport is in possession of a letter addressed to the chairpersons of all sixteen NPL affiliates informing clubs to start preparing for the envisaged football season as per directives from the ad hoc committee.

And contrary to assurances by the country’s football governing body honcho Frans Mbidi that an agreement has been reached in principle with the NPL to participate in the ongoing Debmarine Namibia knockout cup – NPL clubs are still dragging their feet and now want an audience with the NFA hierarchy to delay their participation in the round of 32 of the competition.

The request is to give the ineffective clubs some breathing space to sharpen their playing personnel ahead of the lucrative tournament. The committee also extended a request to prolong the registration dates to be in harmony with the proposed date for the league’s kick-off.

The NPL interim committee has reportedly completed amendments to the fragile NPL constitution and will table the draft statutes to the NFA executive during the requested gathering.

NPL members with outstanding subscription fees are reminded to pay up before the league kicks off in May. However, the decision could hit a brick wall as the clubs are reluctant to register players in the absence of a principal sponsor for the league.

In the meantime, New Era Sport has also established that the portfolio minister has appointed former commissioner Amos Shiyuka and Elize Peterson to probe the boardroom activities of domestic football.

It is however not clear what the pair would investigate, but insiders say such an undertaking could have far-reaching repercussions as it could amount to direct interference in the affairs of football and that could possibly lead to sanctions from Fifa.