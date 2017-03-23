Nambala bags another gold medal

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Namibia’s Paralympics sprinting sensation Johannes Nambala, who won the country’s first gold medal in the men’s T13 200m race at the ongoing 9th FAZAA World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai, on Tuesday added another gold medal to the country’s medal tally when he won the T13 400m after clocking 49.01 seconds.

Nambala, who won two silver medals at last year’s Olympic Games in Brazil, crossed the finish line ahead of Algeria’s Hamoumou Mohamed Fouad, who clocked 50.43 seconds to take second place. Iran’s Mashhadian Khouzani Mohamma took third place after finishing the race in 51.78 seconds, while his fellow Iranian Alinajimi Vahid took fourth place with his time of 51.83 seconds.

In his short congratulatory message, Namibia Paralympics Committee (NPC) secretary-general Michael Hamukwaya posted on Facebook: “Yes, Happy 27th Independence day Namibia! Another present for the Land of the Brave from Johannes Nambala who just won his second gold medal for Namibia in the men’s T13 400m race with a world leading time 49.01-seconds. Let the celebrations continue!”