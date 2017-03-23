Limbo could become Katima CEO

Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo-The suspended CEO of the Bukalo Village Council, Martin Limbo, might become the CEO of the Katima Mulilo Town Council after he achieved more points than other candidates interviewed for the executive position that became vacant after Charles Nawa resigned last July.

The interviews for the cushy position were held on Monday last week, according to sources.

Speaking to New Era, Limbo confirmed that he applied for the post and was shortlisted for interviews. “There is nothing forbidding me from applying for the post as the law of Namibia states that one is innocent until proven guilty. The post was advertised and I applied because I have not been convicted of any crime,” said Limbo, who well-placed sources said topped the list of interviewees as he scored 79.6 percent followed by former Unam pro-vice-chancellor for finance and administration Boniface Mutumba, a PhD holder who scored 75.6 percent.

Limbo stressed that he was tired of sitting at home doing nothing while he remained on paid suspension, waiting to be charged by Bukalo Village Council.

“I am still an employee of Bukalo Village Council on full pay, so nothing forbids me from looking for other jobs; even if I was not on suspension I was still going to apply,” said Limbo.

Walvis Bay Municipality employee Rafael Liswaniso scored 65.6 percent while former United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) employee Sikume Sikume scored 63.2 percent. Director in the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development Evans Maswahu, who was the chairperson of the panel, confirmed to New Era that they interviewed six candidates. Maswahu also revealed that the panel agreed on a suitable candidate and made a recommendation to the council.

“We did what we were tasked to do and agreed on a suitable candidate. I submitted the report and it is now up to the council to take a resolution on whether they agree with our recommendation or not, and then consult the minister before they make an appointment,” elaborated Maswahu.

New Era could not get comment from acting chief executive officer Lifasi Lilungwe as his mobile phone went answered. Further efforts to get comment from Katima Mulilo mayor Georgina Mwiya-Simataa also proved futile as she could also not be reached on her mobile phone.

Sources also said Walubita Matengu Beaven got cold feet and withdrew from the interview.