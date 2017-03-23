Industrial disaster…

A building worker at a construction site in Otjomuise in Windhoek died yesterday afternoon shortly after a wall in a building they were constructing collapsed, leaving four of his co-workers injured.

City Police spokesperson Edmund Khoaseb said the employee, who was in his 30s, died in the ambulance at the scene of the accident, but the police would not yet release the name and particulars of the deceased man, as his next of kin had not yet been informed.

Khoaseb said of the four other employees who were injured, two sustained serious injuries with broken bones. The employees were constructing a double-storey building in Otjomuise’s Stockholm Street and were on the upper lever of the building when the wall suddenly collapsed.