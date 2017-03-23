Consider a logistics short course to get your career moving

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Study hard, get a degree and enter the job market. Climb the corporate ladder or start something for yourself and see your salary grow and your prospects improve. That is the theory, the dream, the blueprint which has been imprinted on Namibians. Sadly it isn’t so easy, so linear or so definite. Also, a lot of knowledge needs to be picked up along the way, knowledge they didn’t give you as part of your initial degree.

This all sounds rather challenging and as if you don’t really have a chance. But how do you manage and control your own personal development? When working in an accounting, human resources or a manufacturing position for example, what good is it to acquire extra knowledge in a field you know little to nothing about? Take logistics for example. The bedrock of almost any organisation. Without the movement of goods or services that the organisation produces, the whole company collapses. This movement of goods has to be carried out as smoothly and as efficiently as possible. The accounting department demands it from a budgetary point of view, marketing needs it as a unique selling proposition and HR requires it, as there’s only a fixed number of people to move the goods. So, swiftly, efficiently, economically and effectively moving goods is the name of the game. This is where logistics shines. Adding to your bow a short course in logistics and understanding the flow of goods and how this impacts every facet of a business is highly recommended. There are certain things to look out for when deciding to give your career the boost it needs.

When you’re working a full-time job, it’s hard to commit to full-time study and a fully-fledged degree in logistics might be a bridge too far. It also needs to fit into your work schedule and have you look at how busy your life is and how much time you really have to devote to studying … remember, you need to sleep as well. Completing the course you start successfully is what it is all about. This is where Namibian German Centre for Logistics (NGCL) offers the perfect solution with their short courses.

Logistics is taught through understanding processes, theory and especially best practices and case studies. These short courses are especially geared to be taught in this way. As a centre of the Namibia University of Science of Technology (NUST) and facilitated by DAAD from Germany, the courses are certified and give the necessary boost in logistics knowledge to those that need to further their careers. These courses provide something called Continuous Professional Development, something that in the ever changing and dynamic world we all need to be aware of and embrace.

“If you’re going to invest time into career advancement, especially here in Namibia, it is important to ensure you signed up to a NQA-recognised course. Spending your or the company’s hard earned money on courses needs to be worth it. It also helps in general to sign up to courses that receive industry recognition. Ideally, you want to graduate with a certificate or other qualification widely recognised in your industry.

NGCL works together with industry logistics leaders to offer courses that are tailor-made for the industry and therefore useful in practical working life. Talk to people in human resources at your organisation as to how you can reach the next level in the organisation or get that sought-after promotion through understanding logistics,” advised ,” said Logan Fransman, Director at NGCL.

“Whether you’re looking to brush up your skills, apply for a promotion or embark on a total career change, a logistics short course training or even a fully-fledged logistics degree can help you reach your goals. A qualification in logistics really gets your career moving,” Fransman said.