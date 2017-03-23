Choto drowning victim laid to rest

Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo-An 11-year-old girl that drowned over a week ago at the informal settlement of Choto at Katima Mulilo was laid to rest on Sunday at the main graveyard at the northeastern town.

It is understood the young girl had gone out with her friends to swim in a section of drainage that serves as a spillway for excess water to the nearby bush.

It is suspected the girl drowned while swimming. Her remains were taken to Katima Mulilo State Mortuary. The victim has been identified as Kahimbi Mapenzi.

According to the police, although investigations are ongoing the initial findings indicate she had drowned and hence, no foul play is suspected.

This is the second drowning death recorded at the same location this year, after a 14-year-old boy, Allen Mantua, drowned at a pond in Choto on January 23 while swimming with other children.