BAS now an independent organization

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Basketball Artists School (BAS) in Katutura was released into independence from its German supporting association Isibindi e.V. Since BAS is now a Namibian trust called BAS Foundation, it will stand on its own feet in future.

At an event held at BAS on March 20, Isibindi chairperson Prof. Dr Bernd Seibel and Isibindi treasurer Carmen Rhode symbolically handed a key to BAS director Ramah Mumba and his team. Seibel said: “The key does not only represent that BAS Foundation is the owner now, but also to remember that education is the only key to vocational training or even university.”

The motto of BAS is ‘Education First – Basketball Second’. Seibel also announced that there are considerations to implement bursaries for graduated BAS students with excellent grades and with commitment to work as tutors for BAS.

The event was attended by BASKids, parents, staff, while Thlokomela Choir performed several songs and dances. BAS Foundation was represented by trustees Auguste Nyambali-Hategekimana and Katrina Gowases who thanked Isibindi for their longstanding support.