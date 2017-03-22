Tourist dies at Swakopmund hotel

Selma Ikela

Windhoek-A South African tourist, 48, who was visiting Namibia collapsed and died at Swakopmund on Friday.

Namibian Police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said it is suspected the man suffered from a heart attack, however a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The deceased was identified as Conrad Gerhard du Plessis.

Shikwambi said the South African national together with his wife had booked themselves in at a local hotel in Swakopmund.

“At 23h30 the man just collapsed and died,” said Shikwambi.

Police in Omusati Region opened a case of culpable homicide after a driver and passenger died when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a parked truck. Other passengers sustained serious to light injuries and were treated at Oshakati State Hospital.

The accident happened on Saturday at 08:30 on the Okahao and Tsandi main road at Ombaadhiya village in Tsandi Constituency.

Shikwambi said the driver was rushed to Oshakati whereas one passenger was treated at Tsandi Health Centre. “Unfortunately they both succumbed to injuries.”

They were identified as driver Nakale Erasmus Kashokolo, 36, from Onkwishi village and passenger Aune Namupala Erastus, 26, also from Onkwishi village. Their next of kin were informed.

In an unrelated incident, the police in Windhoek opened a suicide case after the body of 21-year-old security guard was found hanging from a wire from a tree. A suicide note was left behind, said Shikwambi. The discovery was made on Saturday at about 17:00 in the nearby bush at Prosperita industrial area.

A 39-year-old man was stabbed with a knife and died instantly when he intervened to stop a fight in Rehoboth.

The deceased was identified as Uusiku Pinehas. The incident happened at farm Kanibeb at 17h00.

Shikwambi said a fight broke out between the suspect, 37, and his girlfriend. Shikwambi said Pinehas intervened to stop the fight, however he was stabbed on the left side of his ribcage with a knife and died instantly.