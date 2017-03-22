NRCS appeals for mosquito nets

Loide Jason

Okalongo-The Namibia Red Cross Society (NRCS) has run out of mosquito nets and urged any stakeholders to donate nets to victims displaced by floods.

NRCS regional representative Helena Ekandjo made the request during the donation of 150 emergency kits to 150 flood victims in Oshana and Omusati regions.

“We currently do not have mosquito nets at all. Nevertheless, we are working hard to make sure we secure some for the emergency. We are therefore calling on all good Samaritans to help in donating mosquito nets to our people here,” she said

Ekandjo said although the NRCS has run out of mosquito nets the organisation is trying by all means to ensure it secures some nets for flood victims because mosquitoes are the main challenge at relocation centres.

“We are trying hard to make sure our partners secure some nets for our people as soon as possible before our people become sick,” she said.

Support from the International Red Cross and items sent for flood relief amount to N$400 000.

These include tents, soap, torches, radios, pots, pans, tarpaulins, cups, knives, spoons, forks, plates, bowls and wooden spoons.

Twenty families accommodated at Omuthitu centre were given water purification containers, tarpaulins and kitchen utensils.

Flood victims include twelve learners from Ohaudano Secondary School accommodated in shacks due to insufficient hostel accommodation at their school.

Flood victims say they are in need of clean drinking water, water purification tablets, mosquito nets and toilet facilities so that they do not resort to the bush when nature calls.

Those displaced by floods are said to be drawing unhygienic water from a nearby dam, putting their health at risk.

Ekandjo says they will closely monitor the situation and the NRCS is ready to help if the situation escalates.

“We appeal to the affected communities to exercise caution when walking in flooded areas as there might be hazards such as snakes, broken bottles, etc. The water might also be contaminated by either flooded pit latrines or human waste as a result of open defecation,” she said.

NRCS is working in collaboration with the government and other stakeholders to assist the needy.

It has appealled to members of the public who are affected by floods to look for permanent relocation as floods continually disrupt their livelihoods as well as worsen their poverty through the loss of their personal property and goods.

The regional chairperson of NRCS in Omusati Region Celestinus Ndongi said Okalongo is situated in a flood-prone area and if funds become available the affected communities should be helped to relocate.