Oshana film festival kicks off

Loide Jason

Ongwediva-The Oshana Region Film Festival officially opened on Friday at Epic Cinema in Ongwediva Constituency in Oshana Region. The festival will run until March 21 in Oshakati, Ongwediva and Ondangwa and hopes are that it would become an annual event on the cultural calendar of Oshana.

The Mozambican film of 2016 ‘The Train of Salt and Sugar’, directed by Licinio Azevedo, screened as the opener. Speaking during the official opening ceremony the Oshana governor Clemens Kashuupulwa hailed the festival as an enriching event that provides access to African cinema for northern audiences and stimulates and initiates debate on relevant African agendas.

“I therefore value and commend what the festival’s movies offer. They contribute highly to our engagement with challenges and experiences of other countries on our beloved African continent,” said the governor. Kashuupulwa urged AfricAvenir organisation not to make the festival a one-off occasion but to continue in the years to come to benefit future generations in the country.

The governor used the opportunity to thank sponsors and supporters that made several venues available for the screenings and further thanked New Era Publication Corporation (NEPC) for the media partnership.

NEPC’s chief commercial officer Beatus Amadhila said the film festival is set to contribute to the recognition of Namibia as a force to be reckoned with when it comes to the film industry. He said NEPC as print media would ensure that coverage, marketing and awareness of future festivals always be improved.