Kavango East ready for Independence Day

John Muyamba

Rundu-Kavango East Region is ready to host Independence Day celebrations. “We can confirm that the region is more than ready to host this event – residents are excited. We have engaged with businesses and they are looking forward to receive guests,” the chairperson of the national preparatory committee Gabriel Sinimbo said in an exclusive interview with New Era.

Sinimbo, who is a native of Kavango East, says the Rundu Town Council has also entered agreements with private homeowners to avail accommodation to guests who can not find accommodation in hospitality establishments in town.

“We have been having meetings, we have done inspections at the Rundu sports stadium as well as inspection of where the event catering will be and other facilities that will serve luncheons,” Sinimbo said.

The organisers have taken into consideration the rain and made provision for sufficient tents at the venue. “Major work is in the hands of logistics, particularly at the main event where we are ensuring we have the necessary and sufficient electrical capacity, and ensuring there are standby power generators given the rainy weather, if there’s a power failure,” he said.

There will be entertainment galore with Ndilimani Cultural Troupe as the main billing, besides local artistes, as well as sport, after the main event.

“In fact before the 21st we will have some performances in and around Rundu just to attract residents of the town so that they know celebrations have started but the general public will be informed of the happenings between now and Monday,” Sinimbo said.

He said that celebrating the 27th year of independence is quite significant, adding that it speaks volumes in the sense that for 27 years “we have enjoyed peace and stability, we have enjoyed an environment where many opportunities flourished in terms of business and in terms of anything else”.

“So Namibians must come in their masses. As technical people who are doing the preparations, we are ensuring that everything is in place and that it is an event worthy to attend. The region through the governor’s office is ready, the town is ready, all of us have done our part, the rest is now up to residents of the region as well as all Namibians from all corners to do their part, which is to come and celebrate the event,” he said.

Kavango East Regional Governor Dr Samuel Mbambo urged residents to come together as one to celebrate together.

“As citizens of this region we have to stand together and welcome our visitors as one Kavango people irrespective of our languages or cultural or political affiliations,” Mbambo said.

“All of us, business people and ordinary people are happy to have been given this opportunity to host the 27th anniversary of our independence. The main message for this year according to our president, His Excellency Hage Geingob, is rededication. We have to rededicate ourselves to what we believe is good for our well-being, for our coexistence as a nation. Rededication starting with what we started with at the beginning, reconciliation, rededication in unity as a nation, in stability and rededication now in prosperity,” Mbambo said. The regional council has received cash donations from various businesses in Rundu to assist with preparations for the event. FNB Rundu gave

N$75 000; Chinese businesses around Rundu collectively gave N$50 000; Rundu SME Bank branch donated N$5 000 and so did Bank Windhoek, while the Rundu service centre Engen 1 Stop along the Trans-Caprivi Highway donated N$3 000.