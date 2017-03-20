Hainyeko Primary wins Build It makeover prize

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Tobias Hainyeko Primary School were on Saturday crowned winners of the N$20 000 Crown Build It makeover prize following a successful one-day football bonanza at the NFA Technical Centre.

More than 1 000 pupils, teachers and parents converged at the Namibia Football Association (NFA) Technical Centre in Katutura for the first phase of the Crown Build It schools U/13 seven-aside competition that involved 16 Windhoek primary schools

In the end, Tobias Hainyeko Primary School got the most points from the judges to emerge as winners of the N$20 000 makeover prize sponsored by Crown Build It, despite losing 2-1 on penalties in the final match against Olaf Palme Primary School.

The one-day event started off with the group stages and upon conclusion of great entertaining football from all teams – with each boasting four boys and three girls – Theo Katjimune and Michelle Mclean came out tops from Group A with seven and six points respectively, while Moses van der Byl Primary School and Gammams topped Group B.

Group C saw Berthold Himumuine and Olaf Palme primary schools reaching the quarterfinals, ahead of Havana and Otjomuise primary schools. Tobias Hainyeko and Namibia Primary School took top honours from Group D to move into the quarterfinals later in the day.

In the quarterfinals, Himumuine were 3-1 winners over Gammams; Van der Byl lost 0-2 against Palme; Hainyeko 1-0 Mclean and Katjimune 1-0 over Namibia Primary School.

In the semifinals, Palmer came back from one goal down to win 2-1 right at the end to spark wild celebrations, while their opponent in the final was Hainyeko, that reached the final via a 6-5 penalty shootout win after a goalless draw against Katjimune in a thrilling encounter.

The final saw Olaf Palme win 2-1 on penalties to take honours against Hainyeko but it was Hainyeko that had the superior points difference to win N$20 000 worth of building materials from Crown Build It.