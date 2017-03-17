Weird Gang in fresh Hip-Hop comeback

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-While other local musician are venturing into other genres such as House and Afro-Pop, the new kids on the block, Weird Gang, a group consist of three Hip-hop singers, is keeping its feet’s on the ground in the Hip-Hop genre.

Formed in 2011 by Gurd Grill, Jay Pee and Kid Ill, Weird Gand have been proving themselves that sooner they will be the Hip-Hop group of the near future.

The group is a collective of artists who share similar interests in music, fashion, style and art. Gurd and Jay were raised in Rundu, while Kid grew up in Windhoek.

In 2015, the group released their mixtape titled Overtime and three music videos for the songs What Else, Who Want It and Nothing To Say from Overtime album, which were well received and aired on the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC)’s Whatagwana music programme, One Africa and on This Tv.

The Overtime mixtape was released free online for everyone to enjoy their music. The group also used to perform at the capital’s Hip-hop sessions that normally used to take place at Bank Windhoek Theatre. They also have been performing in various towns such Usakos and Swakopmund. End of last year, the group came back with their new single and video titled Like That, which was released on You Tube. The video is shot by the Reggie Film. “We we’re trying to give the best quality video, great music, but yet still Hip-Hop to our fans,” says Gurd.

He adds that the video has been approved for flighting on Channel O this year, and now it’s just enjoying massive airplays on local televisions and on social media.

Gurd says Weird Gang has more on their plate coming for the future, especially on Rapping and Hip-Hop. “The foundation is being built now, the destroying has been done already it’s time we rebuild the Hip-Hop world,” he says. The single can be purchased via I Tunes.