There seems no stopping Oteya

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-It seems nothing can stop Oteya when it comes to local music industry as she seems to be climbing the musical ladder higher up every time she put something on the table.

Although not so long after Oteya went solo in 2014, and released her first classical album titled Ethimbo, it also made her won multiple awards at the Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) in 2015.

This year, Oteya made a surprised comeback to claim her spot when she dropped her fresh and new strong album titled Ondeya, which means ‘I have arrived’.

The songstress, real name Daphne Willibard released the 13-track album that specifically talks about love, and yet his chances to penetrate into the international markets.

According to Oteya, the new album is a follow up from her debut album Ethimbo. “The album is suggesting my foot print in the local music industry. This album is crafted to make a statement and it simply confirms my presence in the industry. It presents my character and it targets all music lovers,” she says.

As the name of the album “Ondeya’ suggests, Oteya says the album is to confirm that she is not going nowhere but here to stay.

“I gave so much attention to this album because my intention is to penetrate in the African market, especially “East Africa” with it. It has been crafted with that in mind compared to the first album which was intended to introduce my solo career in Namibia as I wanted to begin at home.”

On the album, one can find songs such as I’m gone, that she says it speaks to her and fellow women. “Domestic violence is on the raise in our country and a number of women have lost their lives to the hands of violent men in their relationships. This song encourages women to move on and get out of violent relationships.”

Another song, Play with my Heart, is sending a message to the men who are afraid to propose to their girlfriends. It’s straight and it tells the man to put a ring on their hands or take a left turn.

However, Oteya has established herself as the foremost female artist in the land of the brave some years ago with her involvements in the local entertainment calendar.

Born in Windhoek, Oteya grew up listening to Mariah Carey, Toni Braxton and brandy just to name a few. She began writing her music and performing at the tender age of 11. She was first signed to the group Dungeon family in the late 90s to early 2000s and later became a duo of Namibia’s most successful girl group “Gal level” in 2004.

In 2012, two years after the release of their third album as Gal level, she decided to embark on her solo career and adopted the name “Oteya” as her new stage name, derived from her traditional name “Talamondjilla Oteya”.

Her first marks in the industry as a solo artist is when she was nominated in the MAMAs in 2014, making her the first Namibian female to be nominated, and in 2015 she became NAMAS female artist of the year.

Oteya embarked on her National tour with Vigo, also making her the first Namibia female artist to tour Namibia which was opened by Ugandan entertainer, Anne Kansiime.

Oteya has shared a stage with International acts such as, Ringo (Namibian concert), freshly grounds, 2 face, Lizha James, Dbanj, (Channel O awards 2006) UB 40 (Namibian concert), Psquare (Namibian Concert), Boyz 11Men (Namibian Concert) just to name a few.