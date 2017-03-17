One Blood to headline Sammy’s Beer House birthday celebrations

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Some roads will probably be leading to Okakarara next Saturday for the fourth birthday celebration of Sammy’s Beer House, one of the popular social and entertainment joints in the town.

This year, Tate Sammy has teamed up with Otjiwarongo event management, Y Not Events, to host the event, which promises fun, exciting and a jam-packed entertainment extravaganza, according to the organisers. Venee Mieze, one of the organisers, says every year, Sammy’s Beer House host five events including Valentine’s Day, White Party and the Birthday celebration, just to mention a few, all for free for patrons. These event, he adds, have always been proving popular and a blast like none ensuring a full packed house.

This year’s birthday celebrations will be headlined by one of the country’s leading African Disco groups, One Blood,that will be entertaining patrons for the whole day until into the night. Apart from that, there will also be barbeque, for which a cattle will be slaughtered, and other different activities. All for free to patrons except for the drinks which would also be on promotional price. The event is meant for all the people from Okakarara and Otjiwarongo to mingle and interact. “Tate Sammy will be sharing stories of success and he will also be talking about his struggles when it comes to business,” says Mieze. The event has been co-sponsored by the Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL),that also promises different competitions on the day and night.

Uatungua Matundu, lead singer of local African Disco piece, One Blood, and a fellow member. The band will be headlining this year’s Sammy’s Beer House’s fourth birthday bash next Saturday in Okakarara.

Picture: Tate Sammy