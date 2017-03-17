Lake Oanab Resort, where body and soul harmonises with nature

Pinehas Nakaziko

Rehoboth-A one day trip at the Lake Oanob Resort, situated in the Hardap region and only 100 kilometers south of Windhoek, is just enough for one to enjoy life, relax and fathom mother nature in all its earthly.

This is just the place for a quiet, relaxing and reflective time full of peace and beauty. Also a perfect place for a family to celebrate any occasion together with a marvelous view over the natural scenery, lake, the dam and the mountain. Thus Body and Soul in Harmony with Nature, the inviting and welcoming message could not have been apt because the surrounding serenity of mountains, hills and the lake including, with the icing by the friendly staff, makes Oanob just the place for the perfect harmonization of body and soul.

A unique resort featuring spacious luxury chalets, comfy rooms and scenic campsites. Open all-season, Lake Oanob Resort also offers superb views, genuine, heart-felt hospitality. One can enjoy different recreational activities all year-round including game drives, hiking, boat rides, canoeing, aqua cycling, giraffe pool bar, swimming in its outdoor pools or in the dam itself.

The Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) last Friday hosted a Media Day. What a thrilling moment it turned out to be. Before anything else, blue wine was the first appetizer and thirst quencher. The Lapa Hall, where we were hosted is opportune for clearing one’s head but at the same also getting new ideas, build new friendships or meet up to interrogate any kind of strategy. For it encompasses calm, relaxation, and even a romantic aura amidst a boozing but functional atmosphere.

The first treat was water activities entailing boat rides and close up with the habitats of the dam, fish, which in turn attract a variety of water birds. Since the dam has many “hidden rocks”, the boat ride was only possible with a driver.

Aqua cycling proved yet another exciting experience with group of two taking a trip over the lake on their aqua cycles. It’s a glittering moment for one just to cycle with a partner and have that long romantic conversation all day long.

Later during lunch, we were again taken on a real treat on a Fish Eagle Cruise for two hours on a floating pontoon equipped with a bar, toilet and music facilities on board. We had our lunch there which was very sumptuous, nourishing and satisfying.

Although I did not get the time to, my very big interests was to visit the Giraffe Pool Bar for the first time. Other water activities that we did not do was to go for a Tube Ride, whereby one has to enjoy a great fun getting pulled around behind a speeding boat. The Nature Drive includes Self-drive 4×4 Route and Sun Downer Drive, an excursion by a 4×4 vehicle with possible bird and game sightings before stopping at a scenic spot for a drink and a snack as the sun sets.

The Oanob Dam Resort also offers different types of accommodations fom Luxury Chalets to En-Suite rooms and Family Rooms to a Special Suite and different campsites as well. Most of their accommodation are situated by the dam site.

Each luxury chalet has a stunning view and includes a living and dining room which is aesthetically and comfortably furnished. It has a fully equipped kitchen, with an outside BBQ place and a spacious terrace, with all the comforts and amenities of home. They also have different sizes of chalets. Some of the luxury Chalets have outside jacuzzis.